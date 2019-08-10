Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,665.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 39.9% respectively. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.