Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.