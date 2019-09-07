Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 47 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.62 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allakos Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 542.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.