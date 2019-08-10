Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparison side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allakos Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,286.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.