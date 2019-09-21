Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.41 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allakos Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allakos Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Jaguar Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 247.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 1.1%. Comparatively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Allakos Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.