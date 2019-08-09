Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Allakos Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Allakos Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allakos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.60% -33.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Allakos Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. N/A 41 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Allakos Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The competitors have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allakos Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Allakos Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Allakos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Allakos Inc.’s competitors beat Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.