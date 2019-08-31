Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Allakos Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Allakos Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allakos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.60% -33.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Allakos Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. N/A 46 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Allakos Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the competitors is 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allakos Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Allakos Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allakos Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Allakos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Allakos Inc.’s rivals beat Allakos Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.