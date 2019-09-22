Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.59 N/A -3.93 0.00

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Intrexon Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 3.9 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.