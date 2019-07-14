Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 while its Quick Ratio is 22.8. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allakos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 14.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance while Genprex Inc. has 62.73% stronger performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.