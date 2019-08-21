Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) Contrasting side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allakos Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Current Ratio is 20.5. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.