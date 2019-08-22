Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allakos Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.