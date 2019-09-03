Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 1.6%. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allakos Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.