Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparison side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.12 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allakos Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allakos Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Chimerix Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 1.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 76.5% respectively. Comparatively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.