Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparison side by side

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.47 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allakos Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 45.4% respectively. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.