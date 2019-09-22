Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allakos Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allakos Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 491.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 69.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was less bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.