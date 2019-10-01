All-Stars Investment LTD Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Holding by $4.50 Million; Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Doliver Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $531,933

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 13.15M shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 58.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JD Stock Is in a Holding Pattern for Now, but It Wonâ€™t Last Forever – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “US stocks rise but Nasdaq has first quarterly decline of 2019 – Financial Times” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for JD.com (JD) – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinduoduo Goes Parabolic – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Tempting Chart and Possible Trade War Truce Wonâ€™t Save JD.com Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

