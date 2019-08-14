All-Stars Investment LTD Stake in Yy (YY) Lowered by $13.02 Million; Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $388,032 as Share Price Rose

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.97M shares traded or 69.47% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50M shares traded or 44.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Duff & Phelps Inv accumulated 31,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qv Inc stated it has 808,289 shares or 5.57% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity stated it has 24,980 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 284,030 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Llp invested in 1.38M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc holds 0.43% or 121,540 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.67% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bright Rock Mngmt Lc has 174,215 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. 4,500 were reported by Thompson Management. Com Fincl Bank reported 849,795 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,449 shares.