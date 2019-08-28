All-Stars Investment LTD Stake in Yy (YY) Decreased by $13.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gradient Investments Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $845,676

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 538,992 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 79,485 shares to 368,982 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 66,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,224 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP owns 20,863 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 1.45M shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance holds 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14.08 million shares. 23,083 are held by Private Ocean. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares. 9.57 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Middleton Com Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,459 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 75,181 shares. Bamco New York holds 230,208 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 57,036 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Axiom Limited Liability Co De invested in 3.04% or 838,775 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited stated it has 3.89 million shares. 147,246 were accumulated by 1St Source National Bank & Trust.