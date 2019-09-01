All-Stars Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Yy (YY) Holding by $13.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $486,300; Market Value Rose

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 200 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 48,487 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 62,144 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5,244 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.24% stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 1.06M shares. West Family Invs Inc reported 24,600 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.95% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Coastline Co has 0.2% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 97,097 shares. Da Davidson & owns 44,699 shares.