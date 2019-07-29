All-Stars Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Yy (YY) Holding by $13.02 Million as Shares Declined; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Position in Bjs Restaurants (BJRI) as Stock Price Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.44M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (BJRI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 39,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.62 million shares traded or 193.26% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has declined 9.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 4.2%; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NO CREDIT IMPACT ON BJ’S ANNOUNCED IPO; 26/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Declares Dividend of 11c; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $12.8B VS. $12.5B; 27/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Offers Gas for a Penny a Gallon; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day delivery nationwide

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15 million for 9.75 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 61,800 shares to 66,800 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $6.01M for 34.27 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold BJRI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 5.71% less from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 123,517 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 614,645 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 24,519 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 54,947 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI). Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 300,029 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 94,617 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 716 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 88,476 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 0% or 595,796 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) for 132,590 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 8,247 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,415 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).