All-Stars Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Yy (YY) by $13.02 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $400,539 as Stock Value Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47M shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.41M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,933 shares to 201,959 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,632 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 14,165 shares. Rnc Management Limited Com holds 12,145 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 533,335 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 115,153 shares. Citadel Lc has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dnb Asset Management As holds 33,646 shares. 4,412 are owned by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. 34,361 are held by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 19,199 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 856 shares. Raymond James Na has 6,676 shares. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 18,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

