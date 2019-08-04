All-Stars Investment LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Yy (YY) by $13.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Stake In Starbucks (SBUX) Was Has Lifted

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 361,156 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, up from 354,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Finance Grp Inc Ut has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2.30 million are owned by Citigroup. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 0.01% or 13,300 shares. Estabrook Cap has 370 shares. 27,752 are owned by Garde Cap. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Natl Oh has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amp Capital Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Oakworth Capital holds 3,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 21,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 575 were reported by Cordasco Financial Networks. 35,706 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Com stated it has 100,262 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares to 64,301 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

