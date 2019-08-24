All-Stars Investment LTD Has Cut Yy (YY) Holding as Stock Declined; As Terex New (TEX) Share Value Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 17,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 312,897 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 330,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 732,871 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. 103 shares valued at $3,443 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, April 5. Shares for $12,981 were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D on Friday, May 10. $34.69 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 10,139 shares. 42,064 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 105 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 41,381 shares. 44,485 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 1.98M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 204,585 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 108,020 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Inc Ltd accumulated 50 shares. 1.17 million are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 90,640 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 190,432 shares. Carlson Capital LP has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 68,678 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 21,011 shares to 716,077 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 262,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

