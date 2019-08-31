All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Yy (YY) Position as Stock Price Declined; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 180,255 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Lithia Worth An Investment? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 325 shares. Raymond James & owns 34,748 shares. Moreover, Advisory Net Lc has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 63 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited reported 3,908 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 8,683 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Wasatch Advsr reported 204,521 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 41,537 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 59,109 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc invested in 10,623 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has 7,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 170,880 shares.