All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Its Stake in Jd Com (JD) by $4.50 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 155,524 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16 million, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 1.37 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.46 million for 57.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.