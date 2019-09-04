All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Yy (YY) Holding by $13.02 Million; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Decreased Its Holding

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 545,767 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 59,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.26M, down from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 818,699 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 63,814 shares to 67,671 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 374,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.85 million for 17.75 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.80 million for 19.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.