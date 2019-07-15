All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Its Yy (YY) Holding by $13.02 Million as Stock Declined; Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position as Share Price Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 42,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 503,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 545,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 50,156 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 725,514 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 28,139 shares to 70,936 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 29,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).