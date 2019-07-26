Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

We are comparing Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 2.96 N/A -1.11 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 180 13.08 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alkermes plc and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alkermes plc and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of Alkermes plc is $29.6, with potential upside of 43.41%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $215.86 average price target and a 29.45% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 96.6%. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.