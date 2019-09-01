Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Veracyte Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a 40.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 88.7% respectively. Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.