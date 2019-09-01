Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

This is a contrast between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.68 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alkermes plc and Teligent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alkermes plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Teligent Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a 40.61% upside potential and an average target price of $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Teligent Inc.

Alkermes plc beats Teligent Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.