Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 3.12 N/A -1.17 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates Alkermes plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 39.15% at a $29.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.