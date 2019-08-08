Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.32 N/A -1.17 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alkermes plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alkermes plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 36.28% for Alkermes plc with average target price of $29.6. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 108.99% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Alkermes plc was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.