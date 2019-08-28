Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Since Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 2.95 N/A -1.17 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alkermes plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 47.13% at a $29.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, which is potential 235.16% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.