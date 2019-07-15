Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We are contrasting Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.35 N/A -1.11 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Alkermes plc’s consensus price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 29.61%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus price target and a 104.73% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 62.6%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.