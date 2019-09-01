Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

We will be comparing the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s consensus target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 40.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 32.5%. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.