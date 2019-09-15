Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 3.28 N/A -1.17 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta means Alkermes plc’s volatility is 78.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta and it is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alkermes plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 32.29% at a $29.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, which is potential 185.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 60.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.