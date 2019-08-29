Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alkermes plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alkermes plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc has a 43.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.5. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 345.27% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.