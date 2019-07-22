Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Since Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.34 N/A -1.11 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.76 shows that Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.1 beta which makes it 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 27.20% at a $29.6 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 555.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Alkermes plc

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.