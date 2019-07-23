Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.14 N/A -1.11 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alkermes plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alkermes plc and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential currently stands at 29.65% and an $29.6 consensus price target. Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6.83, with potential upside of 141.34%. Based on the results given earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.