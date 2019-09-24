Alkermes plc (ALKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

This is a contrast between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 3.13 N/A -1.17 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.16 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alkermes plc and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 38.69% at a $29.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.