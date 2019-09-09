Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Market Valuation Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.35 Million; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Price Declined, Holder G-F-W Energy X LP Cut Its Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 93,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 334,940 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss $1.55; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $80 MLN TO $90 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Alkermes Rtg, Outlk Stable; New Debt Rated ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes: Long-Term Safety and Clinical Evaluation of Abuse Potential of ALKS 5461 to Be Highlighted; 13/04/2018 – Alkermes’ Vivitrol Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.6%: Symphony; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – NOW EXPECTS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – ALKS 3831 (Alkermes) Drug Overview to 2026 with Phase lll Data & Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 2.00 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 15,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 6.65 million shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 39,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 182,928 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 21,242 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 8,708 are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Riverhead Capital Ltd Com accumulated 167,584 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company reported 357,295 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 11,304 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co owns 444,303 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ww Asset invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 387.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 550.00% negative EPS growth.