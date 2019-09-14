Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Holder First Light Asset Management Boosted Stake; Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Stake by $3.44 Million as Stock Value Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 16,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 228,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 211,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 1.14 million shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming Amer Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss $1.55; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES EVALUATING EFFECT OF UPDATE ON 2018 FINANCIAL VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES SAYS FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 21/04/2018 – Top 5 of the week: #1 In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $80 MLN TO $90 MLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY USED TO REFINANCE IN FULL BORROWER’S $284.3 MLN IN TERM LOANS MATURING 2021; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 R&D Expenses of $415M-$445M; 08/05/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (HAL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 156,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 67,028 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 223,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALKS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.59 million shares or 0.20% less from 148.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Geode Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 6,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 99,487 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 430,947 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,600 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 57,045 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 63,601 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.06% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 36,496 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 27,651 shares. Moreover, Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 279,029 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $29.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 38,300 shares to 43,073 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 132,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ent Corp invested in 316 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 5.57 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,984 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 16,421 shares. First Personal Serv invested in 0.01% or 1,436 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0.07% stake. National Pension Ser owns 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.00M shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Co holds 12,857 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 890 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.16% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 10,120 shares. Cls Invs Lc holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,194 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,478 shares. Intl Investors reported 14.83 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.