Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alkermes plc’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Alkermes plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$29.5 is Alkermes plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 40.61%. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 273.83% and its consensus price target is $8. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 30.8% respectively. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.