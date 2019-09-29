Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alkermes plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 736,130,867.71% -16.2% -10.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,624,344,961.82% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a 50.28% upside potential and an average target price of $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 25.8% respectively. Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.