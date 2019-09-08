Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.11 N/A -1.17 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.37 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta which is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Alkermes plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Alkermes plc has a 45.61% upside potential and an average target price of $29.5. Competitively the average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 388.26% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Alkermes plc was less bearish than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.