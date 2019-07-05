Alkermes plc (ALKS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.19 N/A -1.11 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.85 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Alkermes plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alkermes plc and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s average price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 33.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 19.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has bigger decline than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.