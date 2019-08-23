Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 28 3.15 N/A -1.17 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alkermes plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alkermes plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s average target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 38.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.