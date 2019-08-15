Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Since Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 28 3.12 N/A -1.17 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.98 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alkermes plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta which is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 4 0 2.80 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$29.6 is Alkermes plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.82%. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 539.84% and its consensus target price is $31.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Alkermes plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Alkermes plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.