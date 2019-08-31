Alkermes plc (ALKS) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta indicates that Alkermes plc is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Alkermes plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $29.5, and a 40.61% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.