Alkermes plc (ALKS) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.21 N/A -1.11 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Alkermes plc and ContraFect Corporation's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Alkermes plc and ContraFect Corporation net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 138.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.38 beta.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and ContraFect Corporation Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $30.25, with potential upside of 35.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 55.7%. Insiders held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.